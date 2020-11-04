Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)

B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

B.C. is one step closer to finalizing the ballot count in its snap election in late October.

Elections BC said in a statement Wednesday (Nov. 4) that the final count of mail-in and absentee ballots is scheduled to begin across the province on Friday at 10 a.m., and is expected to take at least three days to complete.

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24 – breaking B.C. records.

The process of a final ballot count includes: Screening all certification envelopes to ensure no double-dipping of mail-in ballots and in-person voting, as well as identifying envelopes that are found to have no ballot or more than one marked ballot.

READ MORE: Elections B.C. beefs up local teams for surge of mail-in ballots

Following the final count, recounts will then be conducted if the preliminary count is within 100 votes of being a tie between two candidates. Candidates in B.C.’s 87 ridings will have six days to request a judicial recount to examine questionable ballots.

As the count progresses, Elections BC will be updating its online results. Black Press Media will have full coverage of the count.

