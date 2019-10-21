B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

A group of scouts is thrilled after a fundraiser to replace the tent a bear destroyed exceeded itss goal in less than a week.

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park on Thanksgiving weekend when their tents were destroyed by a black bear.

“Luckily, all of the scouts were in the cabin at the time and everyone was safe,” the group wrote in the GoFundMe post.

“We go camping three to four times a year and these tents are essential in every camp. Our next camp is scheduled in January 2020 and we will need to raise funds to buy new tents.”

The fundraiser was started on Wednesday and as of Monday morning had raised $1,300, surpassing it’s $1,000 goal.

“THANK YOU for everyone’s tremendous support!! We have reached and surpassed our fundraising target for buying new tents!! Hip Hip Hooray!!” the group posted on Facebook.

