Tenshi Seafood Ltd., which owns a seafood processing plant based out of Richmond, has been fined for obstructing a routine DFO inspection. (Google Maps)

Tenshi Seafood Ltd., which owns a seafood processing plant based out of Richmond, has been fined for obstructing a routine DFO inspection. (Google Maps)

B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

A Richmond seafood factory and commercial fisherman have been slapped with $110,000 in fines after attempting to hide evidence during a routine inspection.

Co-owner Desi Liu of Tenshi Seafood went as far as to eat a receipt during a routine inspection by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the agency said in a statement Tuesday (April 13).

Not only that but also on Sept. 8, 2018, DFO officers witnessed an unidentified man run from the processing plant into a car with “what looked like a crab crate in the back.”

An officer who went inside the facility was ignored by an owner and staff members, who “obstructed the fishery officer from conducting an inspection,” stated the DFO.

Several undersized crabs were also found discarded inside the building, it added, to which no necessary paperwork was provided.

READ MORE: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay (VIDEO)

A receipt from the company’s most recent sale – also requested at the time by a DFO officer – was then ingested and destroyed by Liu.

Tenshi Seafood Ltd. and Liu were found guilty of violating the Fisheries Act in a Richmond Provincial Court on March 4.

The company was fined $75,000. Liu was ordered to pay $25,000.

As part of the ruling, the company was also ordered to publish a letter – addressed to all of its customers – setting out the facts relating to the offences it was found guilty of.

Commercial fisherman Thuong Nguyen, a supplier, was also found guilty in provincial court for charges stemming from the Sept. 2018 inspection.

Nguyen was fined $10,000.

RELATED: 3 banned from fishing, licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CourtDFOfishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Traffic on Golden Ears Bridge returning to pre-pandemic levels
Next story
Security camera shows coyotes walking down Maple Ridge street

Just Posted

In a 2019 photograph, Yin Yin Din held a picture of her brother Kyaw Naing Din, 54, and her late father Hla Din who passed away in 2014, during a trip to Victoria. (The News files)
Family of Maple Ridge man killed by cop appeals to Attorney General for help

The Din family want B.C. Attorney General David Eby to forward their case to Crown

Maple Ridge's Doug Ubell caught some photographs recently that he was anxious to share, one taken while on the Trans-Canada Trail looking southwest towards the Pitt River Bridge, and another from on Golden Ears Bridge. (Special to The News)
Traffic on Golden Ears Bridge returning to pre-pandemic levels

Commuters from Langley, Pitt Meadows, and Maple Ridge still driving more, taking transit less

A sign to students outside Pitt Meadows secondary. The school is not currently listed by Fraser Health as having COVID-19 exposures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Four more Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows schools exposed to COVID-19

Cases at three public schools and Maple Ridge Christian

Born and raised in Maple Ridge, Ernie Daykin is still astonished at this community’s beauty. He recently captured this image of the snow covered peaks of the Golden Ears in the background, and cherry blossoms in the foreground. (Special to The News)
SHARE: View of Golden Ears from many different perspectives

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

Spray paint was discovered at Hot Rocks. (Special to The News)
Popular Maple Ridge summer destination vandalized

Rocks discovered with spray paint along South Alouette

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Of 46 arrests made between March 16 and 19 at Metrotown mall in Burnaby, 27 suspected shoplifters are now facing charges. (Twitter/Burnaby RCMP)
RCMP arrest 46 people in 4 days during Metrotown shoplifting crackdown

A total of $4,800 of stolen property was recovered and returned to businesses inside the mall

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kao Macaulay has been charged in relation to a home break-in on March 30 in Abbotsford in which five kittens were stolen. (Facebook photo)
‘Prolific offender’ charged with theft of 5 newborn kittens in Abbotsford

Kao Macaulay, 23, is accused of breaking into home on March 30

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.’s minister of mental health and addictions (Screen shot)
Minister of mental health tells Surrey audience COVID-19 ‘has made everything worse’

More than 23,000 people in B.C. are receiving medication to treat opioid addiction

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

Most Read