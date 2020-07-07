Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

The province recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday (July 7).

The news came in a joint written statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. One of the 12 cases is an epidemiologically (epi) linked case, which means that it “meet the case definition for COVID-19 but may not have been tested for a number of reasons.”

The province has recorded a total of 2,990 test positive cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Of those, 162 are active and 2,645 have recovered. There have been 183 deaths due to the virus.

The number of hospitalized patients remained steady at 16, with four of them in ICU. The province has three outbreaks in health-care settings, two at long term care homes and one in acute care, as the outbreak at Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been declared over.

The health officials warned that COVID-19 restrictions, such as physical distancing and small groups, continue to be in effect.

“To protect yourself, the best things you can do are to keep the number of people you see to a minimum and as much as possible, maintain a safe distance from others and use a mask when that is challenging,” officials said in the statement.

“Following these rules for safe social interactions also supports important contact tracing efforts, allowing public health teams to quickly identify those who may be at risk, put additional precautions in place and contain further transmission.”

Coronavirus

