B.C. sees 1,438 more COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over weekend

B.C. public health teams recorded 553 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 462 on Sunday and 423 on Monday, along with 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the three days.

Fraser Health region continues to see the most new infections, as the seven-day average of new cases continues a slow decline since October. As of Monday, Nov. 8, there are 407 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, down from 441 on Friday, and 121 people in intensive care, down from 127 over three days.

Northern Health recorded the most deaths Nov. 6-8, with six despite a smaller population. There were five deaths in Fraser Health, on in Interior Health, three in Island Health and two in Vancouver Coastal.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

