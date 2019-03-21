Sunny weather feels far away for most of Canada, where most people are stuck under blankets of snow. Not so in B.C. (Maxpixels photo)

B.C. sees fourth straight day of record-breaking warmth

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

The snow has begun to melt across most of B.C., as the province felt record-breaking warmth for a fourth straight day Wednesday.

Hope and Squamish tied for the hottest spots in the country, according to Environment Canada, both reaching 25.9 C.

The oldest record fell in Victoria’s harbour, where mercury reached 20.2 C to beat 14.4 C in 1878.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures still dip below freezing at night. Blue River, located about halfway between Kamloops and Jasper, Alta., reached a high of 17.7 C and a low of -10 C, making it the coldest place in B.C.

The national weather agency is calling for another mainly sunny day Thursday, before cooler temperatures make way through Vancouver Island and the south coast, across to the north. Saturday is likely to see rain in the Interior and Lower Mainland.

Records broken on Wednesday:

Abbotsford: 24.7 C (22.2 C in 1960)

Atlin: 14 C (9 C in 2016)

Agassiz: 25. 8 C (20 C in 1999)

Bella Coola: 23.1 C (21.7 C in 1986)

Blue River: 17.7 C (14.1 in 2010)

Burns Lake: 17.1 C (14.1 C in 2010)

Campbell River: 21.6 C (17.1 C in 1979)

Cassiar: 12.7 C (5 C in 1968)

Cathedral Point: 17 C (11.5 C in 1999)

Chetwynd: 17.5 C (17.2 C in 1986)

Chilliwack: 25.1 C (23.9 C in 1915)

Clearwater: 19.4 C (18.3 C in 1915)

Clinton: 16.4 C (9.9 in 2003)

Comox Valley: 19.6 C (15.8 C in 1986)

Creston: 15.5 C (14.6 C in 1999)

Dease Lake: 14.8 C (10 C in 1998)

Entrance Island: 14.2 C (13.3 C in 2010)

Esquimalt Harbour: 21.2 C (18.5 C in 1999)

Estevan Point: 15.7 C (15.1 in 1999)

Fort Nelson: 17.3 C (16.7 C in 1947)

Fort St. John: 13.7 C (13.3 C in 1910)

Hope: 25.9 C (22.2 C in 1960)

Grey Islet: 13.6 C (11.7 C in 1998)

Howe Sound: 17.8 C (16.4 C in 1992)

Kelowna: 16.3 C (16.2 C in 1988)

Kitimat: 17.8 C (13.3 C in 1906)

Kindakun Rocks: 16.1 C (12 C in 2016)

Lillooet: 20.6 C (16.4 C in 1999)

Lucy Islands Lightstation: 13. 6 C (12 C in 2016)

Lytton: 21.7 C (20.6 C in 1947)

Mackenzie: 21.7 C (20.6 C in 1947)

Malahat: 21.1 C (16.6 C in 1999)

Masset: 16.8 C (12.2 C in 1906)

McBride: 18.7 C (17.2 C in 1960)

Nakusp: 14.8 C (13.5 C in 2010)

Nanaimo: 20.6 C (18.3 C in 1960)

Nelson: 16.3 C (14.8 C in 1999)

Pemberton: 19.3 C (16.6 C in 1998)

Pitt Meadows: 23.8 C (21 C in 1998)

Point Atkison: 16.7 C (16 C in 1998)

Port Hardy: 18.7 C (15.6 C in 1960)

Powell River: 18.3 C (15.6 C in 1960)

Princeton: 17.9 C (17.0 C in 1998)

Puntzi Mountain: 15.6 C (12.5 C in 1978)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 17.4 C (14.2 C in 1997)

Sandspit: 12.7 C (11.9 C in 2015)

Sartine Island: 18.1 C (11.5 C in 2010)

Saturna Capmom: 17.6 C (13.5 C in 2010)

Saturna Island: 14.4 C (14 C in 1981)

Sechelt: 20.4 C (17 C in 1986)

Sheringham Point: 18.9 C (14 C in 2018)

Sisters Islets: 15 C (13 C in 2010)

Solander Island: 18.1 C (14.3 C in 2004)

Squamish Airport: 25.9 C (20.1 C in 1999)

Summerland: 14.8 C (14.6 C in 2001)

Tatlayoko Lake: 19.3 C (12.7 C in 2010)

Terrace: 17.3 C (17 C in 1986)

Tofino: 18.6 C (18.3 C in 1914)

Victoria: 21.4 C (19.4 C in 1914)

Victoria Gonzales: 20.9 C (20 C in 1914)

University of Victoria: 19.5 C (16.8 C in 1999)

Victoria harbour: 20.2 C (14.4 C in 1878)

Vernon: 15.8 C (15.6 C in 1915)

West Vancouver: 21.6 C (18.8 C in 1999)

White Rock: 19.8 C (17.8 C in 1968)

Whistler: 17.1 C (16.6 C in 1986)

Williams Lake: 17.8 C (14.6 C in 1999)

Yoho National Park: 13.5 C (9.9 C in 1998)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group
Next story
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text

Just Posted

Driver from 2005 vehicle dragging death in Maple Ridge dies

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen dropped

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

Start of Maple Ridge B-Line bus service may be delayed

TransLink says new service could start next year, some time

LETTER: ‘No discussion on protecting Thornhill aquifer’

‘Water is a priceless commodity.’

Council balks at new groundwater maps in Maple Ridge’s long-term plan

Wants staff to later vote on removing them, and refer issue to province

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group

Rape Relief does not turn transgender women away and often connects them to other services, group says

B.C. sees fourth straight day of record-breaking warmth

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

UPDATE: Two avalanches confirmed at Okanagan ski resort, one in hospital

A man has been sent to hospital after an isothermal avalanche at SilverStar March 20

5 to start your day

Chilliwack mayor sits down with health minister, phone scam tricks seniors out of $3.1 million and more

Okanagan man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Most Read