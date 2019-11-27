(Black Press Media files)

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada shows a drop in gang-related homicides across the country, with the biggest decrease coming in B.C.

National gang-related homicides dropped in 2018 for the first time in four years, dropping by 15 deaths from 2017. In B.C., gang homicides dipped by 12 to 33 deaths from 2017 to 2018, the biggest drop in the country. The other big drops included eight fewer deaths in Alberta, six fewer in Manitoba, and a drop of two in the Yukon. That drop was balanced out by spikes in gang-related homicides in Quebec, and slight increase in Ontario.

The decrease in gang deaths in B.C. was largely seen in Kelowna, which dropped from three to zero between 2017 and 2018, and Abbotsford-Mission, which fell to four from six.

Victoria saw zero gang deaths in 2018, compared to one the year prior, while Greater Vancouver’s count stayed steady at 20 per year. Only cities with a population of more than 1,00,000 were included in the report.

READ MORE: Abbotsford, Mission could see a year free from gang-linked homicides

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Child watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Just Posted

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Christmas luncheons a ‘good time’ for seniors

Both centres have holiday closures.

UPDATE: Maple Ridge man facing surgery after accident on Tuesday

Man’s son travelling from Washington State to be with his family

Pitt Meadows police seeking suspects

Release photos in connection to BnEs

VIDEO: Hair and makeup artists needed to help people in need in Maple Ridge

Help Portrait gives free family photos to those in need

Almost 600 homes in Maple Ridge without power

BC Hydro says a tree has come down on some power lines

Dignity Breakfast gets ‘slammed’

Thomas Haney student performs poetry at Salvation Army fundraiser.

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Langley shelter aims to find homes for every animal by Christmas

The I’ll Be Home For Christmas campaign seeks homes for more than 100 cats and dogs

White Rock kids stick anti-impaired driving messages to 3,000 liquor store bags

‘Think of Me’ sticker campaign hits White Rock’s private liquor stores Nov. 29

Most Read