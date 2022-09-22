Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is photographed at her office in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Mackenzie says British Columbia ranks last among Canada’s provinces and territories in providing key financial support for seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is photographed at her office in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Mackenzie says British Columbia ranks last among Canada’s provinces and territories in providing key financial support for seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. seniors have lowest financial support in Canada, says advocate

Report covers home support, eye exams, hearing aids and monthly supplements

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie says British Columbia ranks last among Canada’s provinces and territories in providing key financial support for seniors.

Mackenzie says a report released by her office finds the province provides the lowest support for seniors in nine areas, including home support, eye exams, hearing aids and monthly supplements.

The report outlining the financial struggles facing B.C. seniors makes 10 recommendations, including indexing the seniors supplement to inflation, and redesigning the Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters program to reflect rental realities.

Mackenzie says the government should also provide annual bus passes and transportation services for seniors with accessibility issues.

The B.C. government was not immediately available for comment on the findings.

Mackenzie’s report says 45 per cent of B.C.’s one million seniors are living on income equivalent to less than the minimum wage and 25 per cent live on less than $21,000 annually.

RELATED: Majority of seniors in B.C. live independently in their own home

RELATED: Census shows apartment growth, but supply remains the main issue in B.C.: experts

BC legislatureSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian study builds on link between long COVID and autoimmune diseases
Next story
Charges laid in 6-month-old Lower Mainland slaying

Just Posted

The proposed new federal riding of Pitt Meadows-Fort Langley. (Special to The News)
‘Dog’s breakfast’ new riding panned at public hearing

Michael Van Dop, chief of Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, hopes to lift the fire ban sometime next week. (The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have record-setting heat and dry-spell in September

Johnnie Day is running for school board in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school board candidate believes trustees should represent “community values”

There were 158 donors this year who raised $17,025 in online donations. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run raises more than $17,000