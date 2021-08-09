FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. shortening gap between 1st and 2nd COVID vaccine doses to 28 days

Eligible people will get a notice starting tonight

The province is now shortening the wait time between first and second doses to 28 days as cases surge in some parts of B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the move is meant to get people in communities with outbreaks and higher transmission rates vaccinated sooner, with a focus on the hard-hit Central Okanagan. Henry said that starting tonight, approximately 170,000 people will get a notice that they are now eligible for their second dose. That process may take a few days, she added.

However, she said that individuals who live and work in communities and settings with little COVID-19 transmission will still get a stronger level of protection if they wait the seven to eight weeks that B.C. previously required between doses.

Henry said that despite reports of breakthrough cases due to the Delta variant, the “vast majority of cases” are still in either partially or completely unvaccinated people.

She said that the risk with the Delta variant, which is more infectious than previous ones, is that once it gets into higher risk settings like long-term care facilities it can still spread.

The vast majority of cases, she noted, continue to spread between young people at social gatherings when those individuals are not vaccinated.

More to come.

Coronavirusvaccines

