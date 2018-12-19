B.C. single mom’s phone stolen while she was helping car crash victims

Anne Marie Behan in Nanaimo hopes for phone’s return

A Vancouver Island woman hopes her phone will turn up after it was stolen while she assisted with a car crash in front of her home over the weekend.

According to RCMP, Anne Marie Behan was at home listening to some Christmas tunes at about 8 p.m. Saturday when she heard a loud crash and people screaming outside her front window, near tWakesiah Avenue and Third Street in Nanaimo.

Behan ran out and started giving first aid. She placed her cellphone on the hood of a vehicle while she helped an injured man until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

RELATED: One person hurt in crash in front of Nanaimo Aquatic Centre

Afterwards, she realized her phone was missing and a search of the area failed to turn it up.

“I was so upset, I cried for two days. My phone is my lifeline,” Behan told police.

The phone keeps Behan, a single mother, connected to her daughter and her work, and she does not have extra money to replace it.

A friend has loaned her a phone, but she hopes hers will turn up. The cellphone is a black LG Stylo in a mint green case. It has no data plan and is used primarily to text and make emergency calls.

Behan wants the phone back, no questions asked. She has tried to trace the device with the Find My Phone app, but it was turned off moments after she realized the phone was missing.

Anyone with information about the phone or its location is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

