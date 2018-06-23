B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

He won’t be seeing a fifth round, but a B.C. teacher has done the province proud in his latest windfall on TV game show Jeopardy!.

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans this week from across B.C. as he became what the show’s host, fellow-Canadian Alex Trebek, called “a one-man invasion” on the American game show.

On Friday, Hasan was going for his fourth win since his debut on Tuesday.

Nearing the end of the show, two incorrect answers in a row put Hasan in third place with $7,800.

But it was the final jeopardy that confirmed Hasan’s second place finish.

READ MORE: Guildford Park teacher wins big on Jeopardy! game show

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek recovering after surgery for blood clots on brain

The clue: “Vestibular rehabilitation is one treatment for a condition that is also the title of this 1958 suspense film.”

Hasan answered, “what is vertigo?,” to earn $3,801.

But Jordan Nussbaum, a fellow-Canadian and Toronto lawyer, also answered vertigo. With $8,800, that brought his grand total to $15,800.

That means Hasan, who’s a secondary school teacher in Surrey, took home a total of US$67,801, plus $2,000 on Friday for coming in second place.

“We have one Canadian champion being replaced by another Canadian,” Trebek said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

Just Posted

Being Young: Summer in Maple Ridge, my favouite

This fall marks a special beginning for me, setting off for the East Coast.

Update: Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

PHOTOS: Black bear gets curious on Lower Mainland driveway

Joe Wu captured photos of the animal wandering in Surrey

MacDuff’s Call: Who we are as Canadians

‘We all know we will be strongest with America in our ranks.’

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

B.C. man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

83-year-old inmate dies at medium-security prison in Mission

Correctional Services Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris died in custody

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended for 75 games

23-year-old pitcher faces assault charge

Vancouver Canucks tab Quinn Hughes with No. 7 overall pick in NHL draft

University of Michigan standout was second defenceman picked in first round

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Most Read