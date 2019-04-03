B.C. teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

A consent resolution published by the Teacher Regulation Branch says a Semiahmoo Secondary teacher has been disciplined for professional misconduct.

According to the Consent Resolution Agreement, teacher and basketball coach Edward Lefurgy was issued a letter of discipline on Oct. 5, 2017 and suspended for two days without pay by the district.

In the agreed statement of facts, Lefurgy acknowledges that he had two alcoholic drinks before the school’s dry grad event in June 2017 and made a number of comments to students at the party.

During a game of blackjack at the casino-themed dry grad party, Lefurgy engaged in “inappropriate behaviour,” the statement says.

“When a female student said ‘hit me’ at the blackjack table, Lefurgy responded, ‘It would be uncomfortable for us both if I hit you, but I am pleased to give you a card,’” reads one of the complaints made against Lefurgy.

On several other occasions, the report says, Lefurgy pulled back his sleeve and said “look at my muscles.”

The report also says that Lefurgy began chanting the name of a school basketball player and finished with the words “is awkward”; Lefurgy told a student’s date: “Your boyfriend’s alright looking, but you could do better”; Lefurgy commented to a male student, who was standing behind his date, that he was not old enough to be doing that, that he was awkward and that his date should get out; and Lefurgy challenged a male student to an arm wrestle.

Another complaint was made involving the mother of a student, whom the document identifies as ‘Mother A’.

“When Mother A told Lefurgy who her son was, he began to laugh and said, ‘Is he even graduating?’ When Mother A asked Lefurgy to identify himself, Lefurgy gave her the name of another teacher at the school. Mother A did not realize until the next day that she had actually been speaking to Lefurgy.”

Lefurgy, who has no discipline history with either the Surrey School District or the TRB, is required by the district to complete the Justice Institute of B.C. course “Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges SNC dispute, but some young would-be MPs turn backs on PM

Just Posted

Vancouver drag queen to do story time in Maple Ridge

Mina Mercury will be at the launch of Seedibles Café

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

Sunday bus service to Ridge Meadows Hospital lacking

TransLink schedules sessions for input on area transit plan

Looking Back: The days with no doctor

‘Cure-alls that cured nothing.’

Woman sentenced for prison murder in Maple Ridge

Zerbinos had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing mother to death

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

Most Read