FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)

B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

The union representing B.C. teachers said it is asking for school districts across the province to fly flags at half-mast next week in honour of the 215 Indigenous children found dead on the grounds of a Kamloops residential school.

The discovery of the bodies was confirmed Thursday (May 27) by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation. The Kamloops Indian Residential School operated from the late 1800s until 1977 and the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc said there were as many as 500 children enrolled at the school at one time. The children’s remains were found by using ground penetrating radar.

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation said it will be working with its local unions to organize orange shirt walk-ins next week in honour of the children. Orange Shirt Day is officially held in September each year to commemorate the experience Indigenous peoples endured in residential schools, to honour the healing of survivors and their families and to continue to work towards reconciliation.

National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.

READ MORE: Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

READ MORE: Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationIndigenousresidential schoolsSchools

Previous story
High pollen levels to blame for worse allergy season, experts say
Next story
Two injured in Maple Ridge crash

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge councils wrong to dismiss drinking in parks

Responsible adults want to enjoy beverages. Irresponsible ones already act like fools: letter writer

file)
Two injured in Maple Ridge crash

Condition said to be serious, but not critical following Friday night crash

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 30

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Monster homes must be stopped

Maple Ridge woman can’t be silent on issue any longer

Weather is perfect for a good day of kayaking on Hayward Lake, just east of Maple Ridge. (Ron Paley/Special to The News)
SHARE: Weather is perfect for a paddle on Hayward Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Logging industry supporters gather in Mesachie Lake on Saturday, May 29. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island loggers rally against Fairy Creek blockades

‘We’re not here to protest anybody or do anything illegal,’ says Lake Cowichan logger Brock Harrison

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Trial resumes against Langley mother accused of murdering 7-year-old daughter

KerryAnn Lewis charged with first-degree murder after Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in her Langley apartment in 2018

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Megan DePew, co-owner of Sequim Bee Farm. (File photo)
B.C. creates buzz by declaring May 29 the day of the honey bee

B.C.’s minister of agriculture, food and fisheries said the insects are an integral part of B.C.

Most Read