B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

An Enderby youth is facing charges after he made alleged threats to the Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport, located in Montreal, Quebec.

The North Okanagan RCMP is currently conducting an investigation, after being notified by Montreal authorities that alleged bomb threats had been made against the airport. Over a month long period, several false bomb threats were allegedly made to the international airport via the internet. Investigators were lead to an Enderby residence where a 16-year-old youth was arrested and warrant executed, on his family’s home.

“During the search warrant, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from the home that will be further examined by police,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Threats of this nature are taken very seriously by authorities and the consequences for this youth could be life altering.”

The 16-year-old male from Enderby is facing possible charges in relation to conveying false messages and harassing communications. He was subsequently released from custody to appear at a later court date.

READ MORE: Vernon youth charged in bomb threat file

READ MORE: Rash of bomb threats a learning opportunity for response capacity, Goodale

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver police looking for hooded suspect who vandalized patrol car

Just Posted

Four days to vote early in Maple Ridge, before the big election day

Or, you can vote up to Oct. 15 at Elections Canada office

Clothing donation bins still banned in Pitt Meadows

Pitt reviewing ban, Vancouver again allowing bins

Letter: How dare you ridicule climate strikers?

Disagrees with columnist on protests

Letter: Not the full story on climate change

Carbon emissions from wildfires have produced more greenhouse gases than the total carbon footprint of B.C.

Pitt Meadows OKs new area transport plan

Maple Ridge looks at 10-year strategy next week

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Vancouver police looking for hooded suspect who vandalized patrol car

The cruiser was parked on Dunley Street between East Hastings and Cordova Street on Sept. 30

MLA wants guarantee for religious dress in B.C. legislature

Surrey’s Rachna Singh says ‘uncovered’ could mean no turban

‘I saw a glimmer of hope and talent’: $1 rescue horse wins B.C. show

One-eyed Marvel, once considered dangerous, now a rising star

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Trial slated to begin Monday for man charged with Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein accused of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in November 2016

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Most Read