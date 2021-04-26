NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

The province is adding more mental health and substance use services, backed by 350 new workers, to communities across B.C. to remove roadblocks for youth and their families when accessing help.

”Many of families have had to knock on one door, after another, after another – running out of time,” Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said during a news conference Monday (April 26). Malcolmson was joined by Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside and Family Minister Mitzi Dean.

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to add integrated child and youth teams in 15 rural communities in the province, backed by peer support workers, clinicians and Indigenous liaisons. There are currently on five of these teams in the province.

ALSO READ: B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

The teams are a key component to the province’s mental health strategy in schools, Whiteside said.

Integrated child and youth teams include peer support workers, Indigenous support workers, education counsellors, and mental health and substance use clinicians. Teams will co-ordinate services and provide seamless care for children, youth and families in the community, where it is safe and comfortable for the young person, the province said.

A further $16 million will be used to focus on early years mental health supports, which will include hiring 60 full-time family support workers over three years.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentmental healthopioid crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd
Next story
UPDATE: Wrong home targeted in Pitt Meadows shooting

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: In midst of pandemic, let’s learn from mining village of Eyam

As history shows, travel bans and other safety precautions can save lives

(Black Press files)
UPDATE: Wrong home targeted in Pitt Meadows shooting

Mounties received a call around 2:45 a.m.

Jesse Sokol and Dena Jones started the Non-Judgmental Recovery Society that meets at the CEED Centre in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
New Maple Ridge drug recovery society makes no judgment

The Non-Judgmental Recovery Society meets weekly at the CEED Centre

Planter found in friend’s basement. (Special to The News)
Port Haney planter produces memories of historic brickyard

Remembering Port Haney Brick and Tile Company

A letter writer is concerned that too many people will refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination which prevents society from getting the pandemic under control. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Please get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity

People can’t get back to normal life until most of the population is vaccinated.

Director Chloe Zhao, left, appears with actress Frances McDormand on the set of “Nomadland.” (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
VIDEO: ‘Nomadland’ wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

The ‘Nomadland’ victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Chloé Zhao

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2 per in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: Agassiz cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Susan Richards de Wit shared these photos of a Nunavut family who received care packages she sent from South Surrey. (Contributed photos)
Call for help in Nunavut reaches South Surrey

A retired RCMP officer’s quest for care packages spurred many to act

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? B.C. says its time to register for 2nd

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

Investigators are on the scene of a serious one-car collision at Highway 11 and McCallum Road in Abbotsford on Monday morning (April 26). (PHOTO: Shane MacKichan)
Driver, 18, in critical condition after crash on Highway 11 in Abbotsford

Police say woman crashed into cement barrier after they tried to pull her over

When they heard about the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday, April 25, the Crocker family wasted no time getting there. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Long line-up for shots at first drop-in vaccination clinic in Langley

Only residents of the “high-transmission” neighbourhood of South Langley Township were eligible

Most Read