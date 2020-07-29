B.C. to announce plans for September return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Plan to include measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19

Education Minister Rob Fleming in Chilliwack on Sept. 17. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

The British Columbia government is set to announce its updated plan for a safe return for public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Rob Fleming says the plan was developed in consultation with a committee made up of teachers, parents, First Nations, principals, trustees, school boards, support workers and health and safety officials.

He says the plan builds on the lessons learned last May when Kindergarten-to-Grade 5 students had the option to attend school half time and those in grades 6 to 12 could attend one day a week while continuing with virtual classes.

ALSO READ: Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Fleming told the legislature Tuesday the updated plan includes health and safety protocols to ensure a safe restart for in-class instruction that will be ready for the first day of school on Sept. 8.

He says the plan also includes measures nimble enough to react to the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.

Fleming says provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and representatives for B.C. school trustees and parent advisory councils will attend today’s news conference at the B.C. legislature introducing the plans.

The Canadian Press

backtoschoolCoronavirusEducation