B.C. to fund 50 new school playgrounds

Fifty schools will soon be home to new provincially-funded playgrounds.
Education Minister Rob Fleming announced Friday that a second set of schools to receive new playgrounds since a equipment revitalization program was introduced last year.
The new playgrounds will cost $90,000 to $105,000 each and will be built over the next six months. Thirty will be accessible for all children.
School districts apply for the funding by sending a list of priorities in their capital plan each June. It’s doled out based on greatest need, with top priority given to schools with no playground.
Schools receiving funding include:
Southeast Kootenay School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Isabella Dicken Elementary
Kootenay Lake School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Winlaw Elementary
Kootenay-Columbia School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Castlegar Primary
Central Okanagan School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Rutland Elementary
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Shannon Lake Elementary
Cariboo Chilcotin School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Tatla Lake Elementary-Junior Secondary
Chilliwack School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Unsworth Elementary
Abbotsford School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Jackson Elementary
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Upper Sumas Elementary
Langley School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Glenwood Elementary
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Nicomekl Elementary
Surrey School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Goldstone Park Elementary
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Strawberry Hill Elementary
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Westerman Elementary
Delta School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at McCloskey Elementary
Richmond School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Grauer Elementary
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Kidd Elementary
Vancouver School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at John Norquay Elementary
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at University Hill Elementary
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Waverley Elementary
Burnaby School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Maywood Community
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Second Street Community
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Sperling Elementary
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Highland Park Elementary
Coquitlam School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Central Elementary
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Eagle Mountain Middle
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Pleasantside Elementary
North Vancouver School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Larson Elementary
Sunshine Coast School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Roberts Creek Elementary
Sea to Sky School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Brackendale Elementary
Boundary School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at West Boundary Elementary
Prince George School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Valemount Elementary
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Van Bien Elementary
Peace River South School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Moberly Lake Elementary
Peace River North School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Duncan Cran Elementary
Greater Victoria School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Braefoot Elementary
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Eagle View Elementary
Sooke School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Savoury Elementary
Saanich School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Sidney Elementary
Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Gabriola Elementary
Qualicum School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Bowser Elementary
Comox Valley School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Airport Elementary
Campbell River School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Penfield Elementary
Kamloops/Thompson School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Aberdeen Elementary
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Oak Hills Primary/École Collines d’Or Primaire
Gold Trail School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Kumsheen Elementary-Secondary
Cowichan Valley School District
- $105,000 for an accessible playground at Alexander Elementary
North Okanagan-Shuswap School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at Len Wood Middle School
Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique School District
- $90,000 for a standard playground at École Élementaire des Grands-Cedres (Port Alberni)
- $90,000 for a standard playground at École Élementaire des Navigateurs (Richmond)