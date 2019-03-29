B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

The province announced Friday that it is investing more than $5 million to provide more free mental health services to parents and kids.

The Anxiety Program, developed by the B.C. branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, and an extension of the Confident Parents: Thriving Kids service, will aim to reduce the impact of anxiety and support parents and caregivers of children aged three to 12 years old.

“Previously, CMHA BC was relying on year-end funding for Confident Parents: Thriving Kids, and that meant that families never had a guarantee that these services would be available year over year,” said Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy. “We believe these programs are vital, and that’s why, for the first time ever, government is providing annual funding.”

The programs will be available as of April 29 and include educational videos and weekly telephone coaching sessions. Twenty coaches will be based out of downtown Victoria.

The branch is also working to develop a culturally sensitive model for Indigenous families expected to launch this fall.


