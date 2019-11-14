B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

E-cigarettes sold in B.C. will have to follow a lot more regulations as of 2020.

In an announcement Thursday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said vaping products sold in B.C. stores will have limits on the amount of nicotine, be subject to a 20 per cent tax, and restrict where candy and fruit flavours are sold.

Dix said the move was sparked by a 74 per cent spike in vaping among high school aged youth.

“If you have not been vaping, vaping is not a good idea,” Dix said on Thursday.

Dix said the province will declare nicotine a “public health hazard,” which will allow them to regulate the amount of nicotine in vaping products sold in B.C.

Finance Minister Carole James said the 20 per cent tax on vaping products would be the first such tax in Canada.

None of these rules will apply to vaping products sold online, as that is regulated federally. Health Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

