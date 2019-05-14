B.C. truck driver injured after pedestrian falls from overpass

A Washington State teenager died in the incident on I-5 on Sunday.

A Langley commercial truck driver was hospitalized after a pedestrian fell from an overpass onto his rig in Washington State on Sunday, May 12.

The 46-year-old driver was heading north on Highway I-5 in Lynnwood near the Alderwood Mall, hauling a refrigerated trailer.

At 3:52 a.m., an 18-year-old woman plunged from the overpass and hit the truck, according to Washington State Patrol reports.

The driver lost control and crashed onto the right shoulder of the highway, according to State Trooper Heather Axtman.

The teenager, believed to be alone at the time of the fall, was killed. She was identified as Danica Plunk, from Bothell, Washington.

The driver was injured and taken to Swedish Edmonds Medical Centre for treatment.

A 30-year-old passenger, also from Langley, who was in the truck’s sleeper cab at the time, was not injured.

“We’re not suspecting any sort of foul play,” Axtman said.

Drugs and alcohol are not thought to be a factor, but the incident remains under investigation.

The truck was totalled in the crash.

Previous story
Teachers worried after 12 gas leaks in 3 months at B.C. elementary school
Next story
B.C. woman gets refund for Cuba trip, but goes anyway and now has to pay

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three bears killed in Maple Ridge this spring

And six so far in region; homeowners asked to remove attractants

Smoother sidewalk for Maple Ridge bridge

Repairs under way for 10-year-old Golden Ears

Busy weekend of camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Campgrounds at Alouette Lake fully booked, more being created

Maple Ridge downtown association hands out favourite business awards

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News wins in trades and services category.

Public will have say on route to 256th Street

Maple Ridge council update on Abernethy extension

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read