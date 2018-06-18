B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

It’s going to be hot, especially in the north region of the province.

Environment Canada is issuing a weather warning for the B.C. Peace River and Fort Nelson area, where temperatures are expected to reach 29 C or above. These high temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday.

As for the Okanagan, North Thompson, Shuswap, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast, a special weather statement is in effect.

It’s the first heat wave of the season, where Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and warm air for the next several days as a strong ridge of high pressure envelopes British Columbia.

Temperatures away from the coast will reach the low 30s C today and Tuesday, which is about 10 degrees above averages for the middle of June. While daytime high temperatures will reach near 30 C today in the Central Interior and near 35 C in the Southwest Interior.

The hot spot for the day is Nanaimo where the mercury was already tipping 21 C by 7 a.m.

