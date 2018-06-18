B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

It’s going to be hot, especially in the north region of the province.

Environment Canada is issuing a weather warning for the B.C. Peace River and Fort Nelson area, where temperatures are expected to reach 29 C or above. These high temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday.

As for the Okanagan, North Thompson, Shuswap, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast, a special weather statement is in effect.

RELATED: 30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

It’s the first heat wave of the season, where Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and warm air for the next several days as a strong ridge of high pressure envelopes British Columbia.

Temperatures away from the coast will reach the low 30s C today and Tuesday, which is about 10 degrees above averages for the middle of June. While daytime high temperatures will reach near 30 C today in the Central Interior and near 35 C in the Southwest Interior.

The hot spot for the day is Nanaimo where the mercury was already tipping 21 C by 7 a.m.

