(Pixabay.com)

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

The College of Veterinarians of B.C. has voted to ban cat declawing, following an outcry by animal advocate groups.

The change to the provincial standard of practice makes B.C. the second jurisdiction in the country to ban cat declawing, after Nova Scotia. It is also banned in Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Brazil, the United Kingdom, parts of Europe and some cities in California.

In a statement Tuesday, the college said it “recognizes that elective and non-therapeutic declawing is ethically problematic and that it is not an appropriate means of dealing with feline behaviour issues.”

In January, the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals urged the province to follow in Nova Scotia’s footsteps and implement the ban.

READ MORE: Animal protection group urges B.C. vet association to ban cat declawing

In 2017, the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association released a position statement last year opposing feline declawing as an “ethically unacceptable” practice.

The college said that amendments to section 52 of the Veterinarians Act will include exceptions where it says that “partial or full digit amputation” is necessary, including for biopsy to determine a diagnosis, injuries to the nail that cannot be fixed or reversed and fungal infections.

However, no medical conditions or environmental circumstances of the cat owner justify the declawing of domestic cats, the college said.

B.C.’s legislation allows for the college to investigate and impose disciplinary action on veterinarians who do not follow the provincial standard of practice.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Just Posted

Maple Ridge man sets new Skytrain record

Quinland brings London Tube Challenge to B.C.

Safe haven program for LGBTQ could be coming to Maple Ridge

RCMP will work with business owners

Tappers and flappers in Thoroughly Modern Millie

Back to flapper era in Xtreme Theatre production.

Not a chicken barn, but rural homes proposed for east Maple Ridge

But would require exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

Ridge Meadows Home show draws bigger crowd

Booth collecting signatures against shelter sparks debate

It’s Home Show weekend in Maple Ridge

Family event expected to draw 25,000

Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

B.C. vet association bans cat declawing across province

New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice

Dianne Watts spent most of B.C. Liberal leadership rivals

$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget

Giants returning to Coliseum for pair of games

Vancouver Giants will play pair of December games in Vancouver instead of Langley Events Centre

Buyers hope for court win in Lower Mainland condo case

An appeal has been scheduled for pre-sale buyers in the Murrayville House case.

Weapons seized at South Surrey border

CBSA officials say Canadian resident living in U.S. charged with 27 smuggling and firearms counts

Resource minister confident Kinder Morgan will proceed

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr believes Trans Mountain expansion will be agreed before May 31 deadline

Most Read