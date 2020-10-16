B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)

British Columbians who have already made up their minds in the provincial election will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting today.

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Although voter registration for the provincial election is closed both online and by phone, voters can still register or update their information when voting in person or by mail. If voting by mail, a vote-by-mail package must be requested by 8 p.m. on Oct. 17, and photocopies of acceptable ID will need to be provided. The package will contain details on how to register or update information.

To register to vote in B.C. you must be 18 or older by General Voting Day, a Canadian citizen and a B.C. resident for the past six months as of General Voting Day.

To vote in person go to elections.bc.ca to find voting places in every riding. Voters must bring a valid ID that shows their name and address, their Where to Vote Card they received in the mail from Elections BC, a pen or pencil and a mask.

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

Advance polling locations for Maple Ridge-Mission:

110-22441 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge

22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge

11445 232 St., Maple Ridge

Advance polling locations for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows:

940-19800 Lougheed Hwy., Pitt Meadows

Candidates running in Maple Ridge-Mission:

Bob D’Eith BC NDP

Chelsa Meadus BC Liberal Party

Matt Trenholm BC Green Party

Candidates running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows:

Cheryl Ashlie BC Liberal Party

Lisa Beare BC NDP

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

