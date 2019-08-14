(File photo)

B.C watchdog probes second police-involved incident in 24 hours in Surrey

IIO notified of officer-involved shooting in Surrey Wednesday, after woman fell to her death Tuesday

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in after an officer-involved shooting in Surrey.

The Independent Investigations Office tweeted Wednesday morning that they have been notified of an incident in Surrey, but did not specify where.

IIO did not provide any details about the individual who was shot, or what their condition is.

Meantime, a police incident early Wednesday morning has a portion of 135A Street blocked off.

There are reports that there was a shooting in the area, but that has not been confirmed by police.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details.

This is the second incident in as many days that IIO is investigating in Surrey.

According to a press release, at about 12:25 p.m. pm Tuesday, Aug. 13 Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a woman on her balcony who wanted to end her life.

Front-line officers responded to an apartment complex in the 14800-block of 103A Avenue and confirmed that an individual was on the edge of a ninth floor balcony.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog called into Surrey after woman dies in balcony fall

Police officers made multiple attempts to make contact with the individual and entered the building.

The woman fell and, despite receiving immediate emergency medical treatment from police officers and BC Ambulance attendants, was declared deceased on scene.

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

-With files from James Smith


