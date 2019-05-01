B.C.-wide speeding blitz set to counter leading cause of vehicle deaths

Each year, 82 people are killed in speed-related crashes in B.C.

A new ICBC campaign is cracking down on speeders in hopes of curbing the leading cause of car-crash fatalities in the province.

Each year, 82 people are killed in speed-related crashes, including drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

According to ICBC, chances of survival when a pedestrian is hit by a vehicle decreases from 90 per cent to as low as 50 per cent when speeds top 80 kilometres per hour.

READ MORE: B.C. red-light cameras now live around the clock

ALSO READ: Oak Bay police make house call to issue speeding ticket

Highways in the southern Interior see the most speed-related deaths, with 28 people on average killed each year.

The campaign will run through May, and include a police-led speeding blitz, as well as reminders across social media.

