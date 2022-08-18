An aggravated assault charge has been laid after an Aug. 14 incident, where a man was stabbed repeatedly in the head, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Black Press file)

An aggravated assault charge has been laid after an Aug. 14 incident, where a man was stabbed repeatedly in the head, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Black Press file)

B.C. woman charged after man stabbed repeatedly in head at bus stop

51-year-old woman charged with aggravated assault in incident at transit exchange

A Nanaimo woman has been charged with allegedly stabbing a man repeatedly in the head in downtown Nanaimo earlier this week.

Kimberly Lewis, 51, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault in the incident that took place at the Front Street transit exchange at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Lewis has been remanded in police custody until Aug. 23, noted the press release, and the investigation is continuing.

“Investigators are now tasked with attempting to understand why this happened and if there was a conflict between the two that may have precipitated the incident,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2022-28213.

RELATED: Man stabbed multiple times in head at downtown Nanaimo

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPstabbing

Previous story
Golden Ears Park campground closes as bridge undergoes repairs
Next story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from BC Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Just Posted

Golden Ears backcountry permit holders planning to hike East Canyon Trail are being told to park in the West Canyon parking lot. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)
Golden Ears Park campground closes as bridge undergoes repairs

Witnesses say bear spray was used to rob a jewellery store in ValleyFair Mall. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Edmonton teen arrested after jewellery store in Maple Ridge mall was robbed

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue assisted a hiker who was stranded on a mountain in Golden Ears Park on Aug. 17, bringing him down with a longline rescue. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)
Helicopter rescue saves hiker in Golden Ears park

A police incident along 248 Street in Maple Ridge on Wednesday, Aug. 17. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
RCMP converge on Maple Ridge property to investigate possible drug lab