Thetis Lake. (Black Press News Media file photo)

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

A woman is “black and blue” after being pushed off a cliff at Thetis Lake near Victoria, according to West Shore RCMP.

Police are investigating a report of a 29-year-old woman who was injured after being pushed off a 40-foot cliff at Thetis Lake in View Royal.

On May 19 at about 3:30 p.m., police said the victim was hiking near the first beach cliff face by herself. She encountered a group of people who were cliff diving, although diving is prohibited at the location.

The woman told police there were three groups of separate people at that location at the top of the cliff. Police said the woman was looking over the edge of the cliff when she felt someone push her from behind.

“That is what caused her to fall down 40 feet into the water,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP. “She would have hit the water very hard.”

When the woman emerged from the water down below, she told police a man asked her if she was okay but the woman declined help and managed to swim to shore.

“We need to understand your perspective, we’d like to speak to you as a witness,” Saggar said about the man. “If you were part of the group of people at the top and would have seen a lone female fall into the water or be pushed into the water please contact us and let us know what happened, we need to speak to you as a witness. If you were the person who happened to put hands on this lady, please call us.”

Saggar said the woman sustained severe bruising. She has been released from hospital but has bruising on the front part of her body, up and down her legs and on her stomach and chest.

“In speaking with her and observing her injuries, they’re quite significant,” Saggar said. “It’s going to take a while to recover from that kind of bruising.”

The woman, who is from Sooke, did not know any of the individuals at the top of the cliff, nor did she know the man below. She did, however, have a conversation with three women before she was pushed and told police she believes one of them pushed her.

The women are described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, two with brown hair and one with blonde hair. They were wearing bathing suits and sunglasses.

Saggar said the women were drinking but police are still investigating to what extent.

The primary concern for police is safety, Saggar said.

“If you’re going to be alone, let somebody know where you are, that way if you don’t return home on time they know where to start looking,” Saggar said.

