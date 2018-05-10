B.C. woman shaken ‘like a rag doll’ in devastating dog attack

It took 85 staples to close the massive bite wounds on woman’s leg after attack in Aldergrove

An Aldergrove woman has been left with permanent injuries from a vicious unprovoked dog attack near the Aldergrove ice arena Wednesday evening.

Langley RCMP attempted to locate the dog, described as a brindle-coloured large breed, likely a mastiff, and its owner, but so far nothing has turned up, said Cpl. Holly Largy.

The victim, Shelby – who’s last name is not being used – was just stepping out of her vehicle when the dog attacked her at the corner store at 272 Street and 29 Avenue. When the attack happened, at about 7 p.m., Shelby said she screamed loudly.

“He shook me like a rag doll and then was called off with a whistle by someone,” said Shelby. “I don’t know where the dog came from, but the nice man that gave me his belt so I could tie off my leg to stop the bleeding, I want to thank (him) for being there.”

The wounds were so large that Shelby needed 85 staples and three stitches to close up the bite wounds on her legs — wounds that stretch from her knee to her ankle. Shelby expects to have permanent scars and it’s unknown what other permanent damage may have been done. She is currently in a lot of pain, she said.

She also has to take antibiotics for two weeks, administered through IV therapy at the hospital.

A man and woman walking a small dog came to her aid after the attack. The man provided his belt.

The file has been turned over to Langley animal control to investigate, said police. It’s not known if there was video surveillance in the area.

Shelby is asking anyone who witnessed the attack or who knows the dog’s owner to come forward to police by calling the detachment’s non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

More to come.

This is a picture of a brindle bull mastiff, not the actual dog that attacked Shelby