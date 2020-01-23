(New Westminster Police)

B.C. youth sentenced for selling fatal dose of MDMA to girl, 13

Sale was made at a New Westminster SkyTrain station in 2017

The youth who sold MDMA that led to a fatal overdose of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to open custody, along community supervision and intensive support.

New Westminster police said Thursday that the youth will be placed in a youth custody centre under open custody, meaning he is not considered a risk, for four months.

He will then be under community supervision for two months and undergo 18 months of intensive support and supervision.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty back in September 2018 of selling a fatal dose of illicit party drug MDMA to two teens at the 22nd Street Skytrain Station in New Westminster in July 2017.

The teens were returning home to Port Coquitlam when the 13-year-old girl fatally overdosed.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Lower Mainland girl’s overdose death

READ MORE: Youth pleads guilty to trafficking after 13-year-old B.C. girl dies of overdose

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada prepares as WHO decides whether to declare global coronavirus emergency
Next story
Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

Just Posted

Possibility of flooding after heavy rains predicted for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Rain supposed to ease in the afternoon

BC Summer Games organizers to hold big volunteer drive Saturday

Save On Foods locations across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will have info booths

Condo project takes a step after a year’s delay

Maple Ridge wanted to wait until transit study done

Road repairs winding down on Maple Ridge road

New storm sewer connection installed

UPDATED: Union claims Maple Ridge wants to contract out operation of new Albion Community Centre

Emails obtained by FOI show discussions with YMCA.

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

Kater Technologies Inc.’s application was rejected

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

VIDEO: Man attacked with pipe in apparent SkyTrain fare gate dispute

Transit police looking for suspect after Jan. 14 attack at Main Street-Science World Station

B.C. youth sentenced for selling fatal dose of MDMA to girl, 13

Sale was made at a New Westminster SkyTrain station in 2017

Most Read