B.C. youth sentenced for selling fatal dose of MDMA to girl, 13

Sale was made at a New Westminster SkyTrain station in 2017

The youth who sold MDMA that led to a fatal overdose of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to open custody, along community supervision and intensive support.

New Westminster police said Thursday that the youth will be placed in a youth custody centre under open custody, meaning he is not considered a risk, for four months.

He will then be under community supervision for two months and undergo 18 months of intensive support and supervision.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty back in September 2018 of selling a fatal dose of illicit party drug MDMA to two teens at the 22nd Street Skytrain Station in New Westminster in July 2017.

The teens were returning home to Port Coquitlam when the 13-year-old girl fatally overdosed.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Lower Mainland girl’s overdose death

READ MORE: Youth pleads guilty to trafficking after 13-year-old B.C. girl dies of overdose

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.