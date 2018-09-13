B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

Another rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. city has been vandalized – this time in Golden.

A dark black tire mark marred the surface of the rainbow crosswalk Sept. 6, which was funded and painted by the Interact Club of Golden last month.

The Interact Club was able to remove the tire mark from the crosswalk, which represents pride and inclusion in the LGBT+ community.

“Those kids were so great to do it. I thought, maybe it’s good, it’s stemming conversations,” said Joy Guyot. “When it was on [a Facebook group], and people were talking about it, there were a lot more positive responses.”

But those responses turned into a mixed bag of negative comments after she posted the black tire mark online. Within hours, Guyot had thousands of hurtful and threatening Facebook messages lashing out against her and the gay community.

“It’s probably the last thing in the world I ever would have done, is comment about something like that because it’s my worst fear,” she said. “When people say there’s no need for things like rainbows or pride, there are damn good reasons. We shouldn’t be treated any differently.”

The crosswalk is located in a 30 kilometres-per-hour zone at the east end of 9th Avenue S., at the entrance to the Golden and District Arena.

Other rainbow crosswalks that have been painted across B.C. have been vandalized in the past, including in Cowichan Valley and another in White Rock over the summer.

READ MORE: Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin

READ MORE: White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk vandalized

The Interact Club of Golden worked with the Town of Golden to find a suitable placement for the rainbow crosswalk, and decided on a location that does not require a mandated crosswalk. The crosswalk is also close to Golden Secondary School and Alexander Park Elementary School, and across from the Golden Municipal Campground, beside the Golden Swimming Pool, and near the Golden Seniors’ Centre and the Mount 7 Rec Plex.

After months of planning paint types, securing funding, and planning with the Town of Golden, the Interact Club received the conditional go ahead to create the crosswalk as a symbol of pride in Golden at the end of June.

READ MORE: Courtenay’s new rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after completion

READ MORE: B.C. city’s new rainbow crosswalk vandalized after one week

The Golden-Field RCMP have opened a file to try to find whoever committed the act. The case number is 2018-2890, and information can be reported anonymously. Joy Guyot and Lori Baxendale have committed $1,200 as a reward for information that leads to finding the perpetrators.

Baxendale post

Previous story
Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways
Next story
Klein found unfit for murder trial over Abbotsford school stabbing

Just Posted

UPDATE: B.C. cities want laws to remove convicted local politicians

UBCM backs resolution from Pitt Meadows

Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Continuity on council important, as many newcomers to be elected

Clearing Maple Ridge’s camp complex for courts

Judges weigh each tent city individually

Big 25th Rivers Day soon on Maple Ridge’s Alouette River

Help provided to restore rearing ponds

CAREER FAIR: Black Press Media Extreme Career Fair hosts 110 employers in Cloverdale

Don’t miss an opportunity to get hired with Black Press Extreme Career Fair

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

Canadian Armed Forces stepping back from B.C. wildfires

B.C. government says no longer a need for the troops to assist with wildfire mop-up and security

B.C. communities call for wildfire prevention help

Tax, insurance cuts proposed for private land ‘fire smart’ efforts

First-ever mental health first aid course offered in Lower Mainland

New, free program hosted by the Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre

Wind and rain from Hurricane Florence’s leading edge lash Carolinas

Forecasters warn that the widening storm — and its likelihood of lingering around the coast day after day — will bring seawater surging onto land and torrential downpours.

Humboldt Broncos player joins his hometown Saskatoon Blades as coaching assistant

One of the Humboldt Broncos hockey players injured in a bus crash that killed 16 people has joined his hometown Western Hockey League team as an assistant to the coaches.

Vancouver Park Board considers motion to identify, recognize First Nation names

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park may be up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past and pursues reconciliation.

B.C. drug users offered withdrawal medication similar to version yanked in 2014

Nearly 18,000 people were switched from methadone to Methadose in 2014.

All 20 First Nations sign Coastal GasLink pipeline agreement

The proposed 670 km pipeline would deliver natural gas to Kitimat’s LNG Canada facility

Most Read