Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

An 11-month-old child from Vancouver Island has been airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital with a head injury that allegedly occurred at a licensed Langford daycare.
West Shore RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has been investigating the incident at a Langford daycare since March 29.
“We can’t confirm at this time whether the injury took place at the daycare. That is what we are trying to determine. This type of investigation is quite involved,” said Const. Nancy Saggar.
The child is still in Vancouver receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital under the watch of neurologists.
At this time, no charges have been laid. The daycare is fully cooperating, said Saggar.
The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been notified and are investigating, as it has jurisdiction over daycares and daycare safety.
A gofundme page has been set up for the family and has already surpassed its goal of $5,000.
