Majority of cases are in B.C. and Ontario

Health officials say there are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

The latest positive test results bring the total number of cases in the province to 59.

The patients include a baby boy under the age of one.

Canada has recorded a single death — an elderly nursing home resident in B.C. — among about 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19

READ MORE: ‘Social distancing’ ramps up as COVID-19 spreads and economic toll mounts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus