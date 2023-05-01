The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 is receiving medical care and support according to Victoria police.(Black Press Media file photo)

Baby found in B.C. parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

Major crimes investigating, mother receiving care, support: Victoria police

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.

Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street.

An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.

As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.

