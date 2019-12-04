A bag of cocaine, which contained 3.6 grams of the drug, was found on the floor of a Parksville Qualicum Beach-area grocery store on Dec. 4, 2019. (Oceanside RCMP photo)

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Anyone out there missing their cocaine? The Oceanside RCMP would like to chat.

An employee at a Parksville Qualicum Beach area grocery store found a suspicious baggie on the floor of an aisle on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and turned it over to police.

Turns out, it was 3.6 grams of cocaine.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Suspected gunfire causes $35K in damage

“If you are in the habit of dropping significant quantities of cocaine in very public places, consider attending the Oceanside RCMP detachment as we sure would like to talk to you,” said police in a press release. “We are just grateful that this was found by a responsible employee and did not fall into the hands of a child.”

