Barbara Walters dies at 93. (Twitter)

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies at 93

The cause of death is not known at this time

Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

READ MORE: ‘Ben died the same way he lived, defending a loved one’: Lake Country man killed in Haiti

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEntertainmentjournalism

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Maple Ridge firefighters douse bungalow fire
Next story
PHOTOS: Hundreds of kids come to skate with Santa at Pitt Meadows Arena Complex

Just Posted

Hundreds of locals attended the first Winter Wonderland skating session on Dec. 22, with a second set of sessions taking place on the 23rd as well. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds of kids come to skate with Santa at Pitt Meadows Arena Complex

Haney Builders Supplies raised $4600 from their pet picture sessions on Dec. 3, 11, and 17. (Haney Builders Supplies/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Santa spent time with more than just reindeer in Maple Ridge pet fundraiser

Sgt. Amanda Harnett, Ridge Meadows RCMP. (The News files)
Six impaired drivers caught in one night in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Christmas convoy returned for 2022, but was postponed a week due to inclement weather. (file, Roxanne Ferland, Facebook)
LETTER: Maple Ridge’s holiday convoy brings smiles