A barn swallow nest, which is a protected species, stopped work on the Katzie Slough Bridge replacement. (Contributed)

Barn swallow nest closes busy Pitt Meadows road

Harris Road closure at Katzie Slough to continue until Oct. 12

Pitt Meadows traffic is being rerouted to save a bird family.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the full road closure on Harris Road at Katzie Slough will “unfortunately be extended until Oct. 12.”

During an environmental inspection of the Katzie Slough Bridge replacement, a barn swallow with babies in its nest was discovered.

“Barn swallows are protected from being disturbed under the Wildlife Act, Migratory Bird Convention Act, and Species and Risk Act, and therefore construction activities were halted immediately until a work-around strategy could be established to allow work to continue in a way that would not disturb the birds,” said the post.

“Now that the birds have left the nest, work is continuing but the road closure will need to be extended until Oct. 12. Thank you everyone for your patience so we could help keep the bird family safe!”

