Abbotsford ducks were killed when their barn went up in flames early Thursday morning. Creative Commons photo

Barnful of ducks die in early morning blaze

The cause of the fire is unknown

A barnful of ducks met their untimely demise early Thursday morning when their barn went up in flames.

Despite the best efforts of approximately 45 Abbotsford firefighters, the structure off Huntingdon Road near Clearbrook Road was completely destroyed in the blaze, according to assistant chief Craig Bird.

The fire, which started around 3 a.m., did not spread to other barns on the property thanks to the frigid temperatures and the angle of the wind, Bird said.

No humans were hurt in the fire.

Bird said the cause is unknown and investigators were on scene Thursday evening.

Previous story
B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers
Next story
B.C. MP apologizes for inviting criminal to Trudeau reception

Just Posted

Marauders and Wildcats meet in Fraser Valley Tournament

Pitt hosts tournament that will send five teams to the provincials

School district no longer recycling with Ridge society

District is adding organic waste collection after spring break

Pitt Meadows limits duplexes

Now allowed only on corner lots

Affordable housing project soon underway in Maple Ridge

Community Services partners with BC Housing

New parkettes in Silver Valley drew most number of no signatures

But with numbers in, all rec projects for Maple Ridge proceeding

VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Trio, including two from the Okanagan, have been cheering on Summerland Olympian Kripps among others in Korea

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

Lane closures on Alex Fraser, Port Mann bridges considered to avoid ‘ice bombs’

Province spent $5 million clearing both bridges last years

UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Flames lose in Aldergrove

Junior Bs host game five in Maple Ridge on Friday

Most Read