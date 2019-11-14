Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

B.C.’s coast will be seeing heavy rain and strong wind this weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The national weather agency said in its bulletin Thursday that an “atmospheric river” will take aim at northern Vancouver Island and the central coast beginning early Saturday, delivering heavy rain until mid-day Sunday.

In the areas expected to be hit hardest – particularly west Vancouver Island – rainfall amounts in excess of 100 millimetres are likely to fall.

“Mountainous regions further south including the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains will also see significant rainfall, potentially exceeding the rainfall warning criteria of 50 millimetres in 24 hours,” Environment Canada said.

In addition to the heavy rain, strong winds will also accompany the moisture-laden system. In some areas along the shores, wind gusts are forecast to reach 90 kilometres per hour starting Saturday.

High runoff and rising river levels are likely through to Monday, the weather agency said.

Drivers are being urged to use caution while on roads, and those close to larger rivers and streams should watch for for alerts from the BC River Forecast Centre.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman sends fight to reduce preventable medical errors to Victoria
Next story
South Surrey man and city settle beef over backyard cow

Just Posted

UPDATE: Union protests rising violence in B.C. prisons

Noon-hour event at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women

Burned out renters can’t find housing in Maple Ridge

Tight rental market, high rent costs create desperate situation

Outgoing president proud of Chamber’s business advocacy

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows chamber holds AGM

Realtors Care Blanket Drive coming in November

Numerous drop-off locations for the public at real estate offices in Maple Ridge

New holiday campaign to make Maple Ridge glow

Includes Christmas concerts, lights and outdoor speakers

VIDEO: B.C. to restrict nicotine content, bring in 20% tax on vaping products

Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores

UPDATE: Metro Vancouver bus drivers to refuse overtime as transit strike escalates

Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

South Surrey man and city settle beef over backyard cow

Asad Syed, who kept a calf on his property last year, met City of Surrey in court Tuesday

Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Extreme career fair draws hundreds to Langley Events Centre

Black Press event included more than 60 employers

Most Read