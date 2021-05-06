Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)

BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

British Columbians as young as 40 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next week.

Starting Tuesday (May 11), people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for the vaccine, says the province.

People can register online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

Once registered, people will receive a notification to book their shot once eligible.

Registrants will only be asked to provide their first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and an email or phone number.

Vaccine appointments can take between 30 and 60 minutes. Individuals are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt and must wear a mask.

After the shot, patients will wait for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.

