BC AdventureSmart safety video features Maple Ridge summit

Video series targets 11 trails where the most Search and Rescue incidents happen

A safety video for Golden Ears Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park has been released by BC AdventureSmart. (Screen grab)

BC AdventureSmart has released a video warning of the challenges of the Golden Ears Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

The video is part of a series targeting 11 trails across the province where the most Search and Rescue incidents happen, to encourage safety and help hikers plan and properly prepare for undertaking each trail.

Launched on April 25, the Stawamus Chief started off the Trail Specific Safety Video series, a relatively short hike that results in numerous avoidable injuries and search and rescue incidents each year, according to BC AdventureSmart.

Videos are being released over a four week period until May 18.

Golden Ears Trail is described in the video as an expert level, 22 kilometre round-trip hike that takes hikers from the base of Golden Ears Provincial Park, up 1,800 metres to the summit of Golden Ears that should take a person one to two days return.

The video advises the best time to attempt this hike is from June to early October to avoid snow which can cause extra hazards when doing the trail, including avalanches.

Only those experienced and with the proper equipment should attempt the trail in the winter and early spring.

Hikers should have on them warm and waterproof clothing, a good pair of hiking boots, a headlamp, extra food and water, and micro-spikes for their boots if attempting the trail in spring or early summer.

The site also advises that there is limited phone reception on the trail and an emergency communication device is recommended.

And always check the weather forecast before taking off as it is a backcountry trail.

The video series has also tackled: the Black Tusk Trail in Garibaldi Provincial Park, Mount Albert Edward Trail in Strathcona Provincial Park, Howe Sound Crest Trail in Cypress Provincial Park, Skywalk South Trail in Whistler, Mount Seymour Trail in Mount Seymour Provincial Park, Eagle Bluffs Trail in Cypress Provincial Park, Juan De Fuca Trail in Juan De Fuca Provincial Park.

There are still two more videos to come.

To view the videos go to facebook.com/BCAdvSmart/posts/1181683862371686.

For more information go to adventuresmart.ca.