BC Children’s Hospital kicks off Jeans Day fundraiser

People are encouraged to wear denim to support the kids

Jeans Day kicks off on Thursday to help fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital.

“It’s fun and easy to participate,” said Maria Faccio, vice-president of philanthropy. “Just buy a Jeans Day pin at a participating retailer, and ‘Jean Up’ with your favourite head-to-toe denim outfit on May 2 to help provide B.C.’s kids with the best healthcare imaginable.”

READ MORE: Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

The annual Jeans Day BBQ takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the lawn at the hospital, near the Heather Street entrance.

Former Vancouver Canuck Kirk McLean and team mascot Fin will be there, as well as members of the BC Lions and Whitecaps FC.

Kids can check out the exhibits set up by the Vancouver Aquarium, Science World and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

The funds will help the hospital move forward with research and purchase equipment.

Since the fundraiser began in 1990, it has brought in more than $21 million.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fundraising campaign launched to rebuild White Rock’s iconic pier
Next story
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Just Posted

Longtime sports volunteer, former Gazette reporter passes away

‘There were a lot of people Brian touched’

Pitt Meadows will look at creating a cemetery

Place of remembrance and burial site have strong community support - Simpson

Home Show 2019: TransLink’s info bus will engage you

People invited to step in and learn about transit

A Maple Ridge art teacher helps students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

SRT to rock Ridge Meadows Home Show

Bands from the SRT School of Rock will be performing Saturday evening

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

At least two vehicles involved, Douglas/Peace Arch border closed in both directions

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Harrison wolverine sighting ‘exciting’ for biologist

Wolverines have huge territories and seeing them near human settlement is not very common

Get ready for the grind on Grouse Mountain

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

Fundraising campaign launched to rebuild White Rock’s iconic pier

‘Friends of the Pier’ will seek to raise $2 million for construction project

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

Most Read