BC Ferries adds extra sailings ahead of Victoria Day weekend

Thursday and Friday expected to be busiest travel days, majority of traffic running out of Tsawwassen, Horseshoe Bay

Ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, BC Ferries has announced 115 extra sailings to accommodate the increase in travel on some of its more popular routes.

From Thursday, May 17 through Tuesday, May 22, some 73 extra sailings are scheduled on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route including some 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. sailings as well as a 10:50 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay, Monday, May 21.

For travellers on the Tsawwassen to Duke Point route, the Coastal Inspiration and Queen of Alberni will run up to 16 sailings per day.

The busiest travel days of the long weekend are expected to be Thursday and Friday (May 17-18) as well as Saturday morning (May 19), with the majority of traffic departing from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals.

Historically, the holiday Monday is the most desired time for travellers returning from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Sailing waits are expected at peak times for anyone travelling without a reservation.

Eighteen extra sailings are scheduled on the Horsehoe Bay to Departure Bay route, 12 extra sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale and 12 on the Earls Cover to Saltery Bay route.

Regular schedules will resume in the Southern Gulf Islands with the return of the Queen of Cumberland, back in service on Friday, May 18.

BC Ferries will make extra staff available to assist travellers both on board, and at the terminals.

