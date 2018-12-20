Stormy weather has led to the cancellation of multiple sailings Dec. 20 between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (Facebook/BC Ferries)

BC Ferries cancels multiple sailings Thursday morning

Stormy weather is to blame for cancellations between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Departure Bay and Horseshoe bay

A number of sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled aboard BC Ferries as Thursday morning’s storm along the B.C. coast has led to adverse weather.

BC Ferries made the announcement on their active Twitter page starting at 4:30 a.m., listing service notifications affecting popular routes between Tsawwassen and Duke Point, Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay, Comox, Powell River and the Southern Gulf Islands.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” read a statement posted on the company’s website.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Nanaimo (Duke Point) – Update as of 4:25 am:

Please be advised that the Queen of Alberni has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 5:15 am departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)
  • 7:45 am departing Nanaimo (Duke Point)
  • 10:15 am departing Vancouver(Tsawwassen)
  • 12:45 pm departing Nanaimo (Duke Point)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Victoria (Swartz Bay) – Update as of 4:31 am:

Please be advised that the Spirit of British Columbia has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 7:00 am departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)
  • 9:00 am departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)
  • 11:00 am departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)
  • 1:00 pm departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Victoria (Swartz Bay) – Update as of 4:36 am:

Please be advised that the Coastal Celebtration has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 7:00 am departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)
  • 9:00 am departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)
  • 11:00 am departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)
  • 1:00 pm departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Victoria (Swartz Bay) – Update as of 5:12 am:

Please be advised that the Coastal Renaissance has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 8:00 am departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)
  • 10:00 am departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)
  • 12:00 pm departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)
  • 2:00 pm departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Victoria (Swartz Bay) – Update as of 5:19 am:

Please be advised that the Queen of New Westminster has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds: Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

  • 12:00 pm departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)
  • 2:00 pm departing Victoria (Swartz Bay)

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Nanaimo (Duke Point) – Update as of 4:29 am:

Please be advised that the Coastal Inspiration has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 5:15 am departing Nanaimo (Duke Point)
  • 7:45 am departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)
  • 10:15 am departing Nanaimo (Duke Point)
  • 12:45 pm departing Vancouver (Tsawwassen)

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay) – Update as of 5:37 am:

Please be advised that the Queen of Coquitlam has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 6:15 am departing Nanaimo (Departure Bay)
  • 8:25 am departing Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay)

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) – Nanaimo (Departure Bay) – Update as of 5:39 am:

Please be advised that the Queen of Oak Bay has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 6:15 am departing Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay)
  • 8:25 am departing Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

Comox (Little River) – Powell River (Westview) – Update as of 5:41 am:

Please be advised that the Salish Raven has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 6:15 am departing Little River
  • 8:05 am departing Powell River

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) – Southern Gulf Islands – Update as of 5:51 am:

Please be advised that the Salish Eagle has cancelled the following sailings due to adverse weather conditions – high winds:

  • 6:20 am departing Long Harbour
  • 7:10 am departing Otter Bay
  • 7:45 am departing Village Bay
  • 8:20 am departing Sturdies Bay
  • 9:55 am departing Tsawwassen
  • 11:00 am departing Sturdies Bay
  • 11:35 am departing Village Bay
  • 12:10 pm departing Otter Bay

For up to date information on sailings and departure information, travellers are asked to follow @BCFerries on Twitter and visit the current conditions page on their website.

