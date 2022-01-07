BC Ferries cancels sailings between mainland and Vancouver Island amid high winds

Sailings as late as 2 p.m. are impacted for now

Multiple BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled Thursday due to high winds.

From Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen the 9 and 11 a.m. have been cancelled, along with the noon sailing, while from the mainland the 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. sailings were cancelled.

Traveling between Tsawwassen and Duke Point in Nanaimo, the 10:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings were cancelled in both directions. Also affecting Nanaimo, the 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay have been cancelled in both directions.

The cancellations come amidst a wind warning from Environment Canada for Greater Victoria. The weather agency forecast southwesterly winds around 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, in the majority of the region for Friday morning and midday.

The winds are expected to subside by the afternoon.

