BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water

A commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel on the Sunshine Coast

BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings on one of its routes between the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland following a fuel spill.

The publicly owned company says in a statement a commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel at Langdale on the Sunshine Coast.

It cancelled the sailings Sunday morning between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale to allow time for clean-up crews to recover as much spilled fuel as possible.

It did not say how much fuel spilled or what type of fuel it was.

BC Ferries apologized for the inconvenience and said it expected service to resume by Sunday afternoon.

The Canadian Press

