The commission overseeing BC Ferries has given the company the greenlight to raise average fares by almost 10 per cent every year for four years starting 2024. (Black Press Media file photo). BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings. (Black Press Media file photo).

The commission overseeing BC Ferries has given the company the greenlight to raise average fares by almost 10 per cent every year for four years starting 2024. (Black Press Media file photo). BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings. (Black Press Media file photo).

BC Ferries cancels Victoria-mainland sailings, warns of more cancellations

Propulsion system failing on one boat

A malfunctioning propulsion system is to blame for some BC Ferries cancellations on Monday (July 17) – with more sailings also at risk.

The 10 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay and the noon sailing from Tsawwassen were both cancelled due to the malfunction, with BC Ferries warning about more problems possible later in the day.

“Due to a mechanical issue on the Coastal Celebration, there is a potential risk of further cancellations for today, Monday, July 17,” reads a statement. “While we investigate the problem with the ship’s propulsion system, the following sailings are at risk of cancellation: 2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay; 4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen; 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay; 8 p.m. departing Tsawwassen. We are working to fix this and will keep you informed as more information becomes available. As soon as the problem is resolved, the vessel will resume service. Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of a cancellation.”

READ MORE: ‘Impassible’: Cyclists furious after Saanich blocks path from ‘speeding’ bikes

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meet the girl who received the 1st heart transplant at B.C. Children’s Hospital
Next story
First troops in B.C. for wildfire fight, as helicopters, Hercules readied

Just Posted

The second annual Haney Block Party brought thousands of people to the event at Haney Builders Supplies. (Scott White/Shinobi Creative Productions/Special to The News)
Estimated 6,000 come to Haney Block Party in Maple Ridge

An estimated 3,000 people attended the night market in Maple Ridge on Saturday. (Scott White-City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s night market was a hit with crowds and vendors

The Grant Narrows Fire at Pitt Lake is under control. (BC Wildfire Service/Special to The News)
Wildfire near Pitt Meadows brought under control

Derek Barnett, Holly Krauchi, Su Claire, and Angela Bell will be playing at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society summer concerts on July 29. (Holly Krauchi/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society benefits from musical trip through the decades