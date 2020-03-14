BC Ferries has announced it will be reducing service and closing the Pacific Buffet to prevent the spread of illness. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness

Sailings to still run on odd hours as usual

BC Ferries is reducing the number of sailings between Vancouver and Victoria and closing the Pacific Buffet in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

On March 14, the ferry company announced that it would be cutting back service on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route for March 15 and 16.

READ ALSO: Self-isolation on lower decks due to COVID-19 prohibited, says B.C. Ferries CEO

The reduction in sailings is a result of a recent downturn in the number of passengers using the ferries as more people are opting to self-quarantine, a BC Ferries spokesperson said on Saturday afternoon. The ferries will still operate on all the odd hours as usual.

On March 15, cancelled sailings departing Swartz Bay include the noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. sailings. The same times are also cancelled for sailings departing Tsawwassen.

For March 16, the noon sailing departing Swartz Bay is cancelled and the 2 p.m. departing Tsawwassen is cancelled.

READ ALSO: Strong winds hit South Island leaving almost 6,000 without power

BC Ferries has also temporarily closed the Pacific Buffet – typically available on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, the Spirit of British Columbia and the Coastal Celebration vessels – upon advice from health officials.

Customers with reservations on cancelled sailings will receive emails explaining the situation and either be accommodated on another sailing or offered a refund.

Passengers are invited to keep up to date on the current conditions of scheduled sailings by following @BCFerries on Twitter, visiting the website or calling 1-888-223-3779.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BCFerriesCoronavirusTsawwassen

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says
Next story
Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

One person dead, one missing after boat carrying five people capsizes in Pitt River

Vessel capsized near Munro Creek just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning

COVID-19 Cancellations

What is going on with activities and events in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the viral scare?

Powerful winds result in power outages across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Over 100 customers affected across the two cities

LETTER: Not a fan of nude rules or new change rooms at Maple Ridge pool

Long-time leisure centre users speaks up about a few features that disappoint

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s ‘no nude zone’ sign draws attention

Universal change room has many private stalls for patrons to use

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Village of Pemberton confirms two local cases of coronavirus

Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, and other coronavirus-related items

Action comes as a response to people profiting off the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Ferries cuts back service, closes Pacific Buffet to avoid spread of illness

Sailings to still run on odd hours as usual

Not COVID-19: Here’s a look at what else happened this week in B.C.

A million-dollar coffee run, a costly pet scam, road rage caught on video and more

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Nearly 20,000 without power in the Lower Mainland

Several of the outages due to downed trees on hydro wires

VIDEO: Abbotsford fire crews battle destructive garage fire in midst of morning windstorm

Crews endure ‘bitter cold,’ lack of fire hydrants in 90 km/h winds

Most Read