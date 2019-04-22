BC Ferries said they were expecting heavy foot passenger traffic departing the southern Gulf Islands to Vancouver on Monday. (BC Ferries/Twitter)

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Expect delays on BC Ferries if you’re heading home on Easter Monday.

The corporation added 89 sailings for the long weekend, but crews were still dealing with heavy foot and vehicle traffic.

Passengers were told to give themselves extra time and to travel at off-peak times if possible to help keep people moving throughout the day.

As of 12 p.m. on Monday, the route from Duke Point to Tsawwassen had a two-sailing wait, with the 5:45 p.m. sailing already at 95-per-cent full.

Two sailings between Quadra Island and Cortes Island were cancelled, meanwhile, because of high winds.

And foot passengers departing the southern Gulf Islands for Vancouver were told to travel through Swartz Bay instead if they do not have a reservation.

READ MORE: Chaos at ferry terminal for people heading to the Island

The pay parking lot at the Horseshoe Bay terminal was reported full as of Monday morning, while the pay lot in Tsawwassen was at capacity as of Good Friday. The Little River terminal in Comox on Vancouver Island could also reach its limit, the corporation said.

BC Ferries recommended travellers use a bus, shuttle or taxi, or be dropped off at the terminal.

You can see the vessel and terminal current conditions here.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Just Posted

Maple Ridge MP hosts morning meeting on budget

Registration through chamber of commerce

Letter: ‘Alouette dam not for flood control’

‘Building out further on the floodplain not without risk.’

Old Maple Ridge church has big birthday

St. John the Divine now 160 years

Being Young: ‘Golden period,’ after exams

I should be plenty entertained over the summer.

Presbyterians of Port Hammond

The core group of the Ladies Aid were the wives of the men on the managing board.

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Torched SUV linked to Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Manoj Kumar, 30, was found dead from gunshot wounds in the Kitsilano neighbourhood

Multiple sailing waits as BC Ferries deals with Easter Monday traffic

89 extra sailings had been added to the long weekend schedule

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Deadly synthetic drug found in Kamloops that puts users in ‘zombielike’ state

Interior Health warning says substance causes ‘speedy, trippy-like symptoms’ and hallucinations

Chilliwack library hosting Star Wars-themed escape room

Participants asked to summon the force for week-long attraction

Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Surrey’s Holland Park

Couple ‘devastated’ after mementos of late son stolen again from front yard

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Most Read