B.C. Ferries has increased its fuel surcharge again amid high prices. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. Ferries has increased its fuel surcharge again amid high prices. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase

Another 1.5 per cent will be added after surcharge hiked to 2.5 per cent in May

B.C. residents experiencing pain at the pumps are in store for some further strain to cross the strait.

BC Ferries announced Monday another increase to its fuel surcharge is coming on Nov. 1. The high cost of fuel has prompted the ferry operator to tack on a 1.5 per cent increase to the surcharge, which was raised to 2.5 per cent in May after being introduced in February.

The most recent increase will amount to 70 cents for adult fares and $3.15 for a vehicle along routes between Vancouver Island and metro Vancouver, BC Ferries said. It also translates to an added 40 cents for an adult and $1.70 for vehicles taking inter-Island sailings.

The company said for the last 18 years it’s used surcharges to cover additional fuel costs when prices are high and given riders a rebate when they’re lower. BC Ferries doesn’t benefit financially from surcharges or rebates, the announcement said.

“BC Ferries has made significant investments to reduce its consumption of fuel and use cleaner, lower cost fuels such as liquefied natural gas to replace the use of ultra-low sulphur diesel fuels,” a Monday statement said. “The company also introduced battery-equipped ships designed for future full-electric operation when shore charging infrastructure can be installed in B.C.

“Despite initiatives to burn fuel more efficiently, a fuel surcharge is necessary at this time.”

BC Ferries said it closely monitors the cost of fuel and surcharges and rebates are set under a regulatory process that is set by its commissioner.

READ: BC Ferries upping fuel surcharge to 2.5% as gas prices soar

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victorialowermainland

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Just Posted

First Ridge Meadows Recycling Society curbside truck in 1980. (Special to The News)
Final week for tickets to Maple Ridge gala celebrating 50 years of recycling

Maple Ridge’s Scott White captured some pictures one morning last week of eagles along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. They were near the bridge where Neaves Road intersects with the dikes, said White, noting the pair of eagles were overlooking the water and scoping out the next meal. “One was camera shy at first, and then relented.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Scoping out their next meal

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have closed Old Dewdney Trunk Road by Reichenbach Road in Pitt Meadows for a single vehicle crash. (The News files)
Crash closes road in Pitt Meadows

Business improvement associations (BIAs) exist in many B.C. communities and not only host events but are involved in public safety and community issues. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: B.C.’s BIAs call on new councils and other levels of government to take action on crime and safey