Coastal Celebration sails through Active Pass, which it won’t for the next several months, says BC Ferries. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries warns of route changes, longer passage as Coastal Celebration skips Active Pass

Mechanical issues mean trip will take 15 minutes longer between North Saanich, Tsawwassen

Avoiding Active Pass means a longer sailing between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland as BC Ferries accounts for a mechanical issue with the Coastal Celebration.

Changes are being made out of what BC Ferries calls “an abundance of caution” after engineers have identified an issue with one of the drive motors on the Coastal Celebration, the corporation said in a news release.

As a result, the ship will not sail through Active Pass, but south of the area through East Point, adding about 15 minutes to the trip.

Approximately 90 sailings over the next several months will be affected starting Oct. 23.

Regular sailings on the route continue every two hours on the odd hour between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase

It’s a second hit this fall for ferry users between North Saanich and Tsawwassen as BC Ferries recently announced another increase to its fuel surcharge starting Nov. 1. The high cost of fuel prompted the ferry operator to tack on a 1.5 per cent increase to the surcharge, which was raised to 2.5 per cent in May.

The most recent increase amounts to 70 cents for adult fares and $3.15 for a vehicle along routes between Vancouver Island and metro Vancouver. It also translates to an added 40 cents for an adult and $1.70 for vehicles taking inter-Island sailings.

For schedule information visit bcferries.com.

